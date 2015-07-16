MIAMI, July 16 Australian tennis player Bernard Tomic has been charged with trespassing and resisting arrest following complaints over a noisy penthouse party at a Miami Beach hotel, police said on Thursday.

Security guards were called to the room in the W Hotel in South Beach early Wednesday following multiple noise complaints. The 22-year-old tennis player, ranked 25th in the world by the Association of Tennis Professionals, refused to turn down the music and slammed the door in the guards' faces, according to an arrest affidavit.

After police arrived, he and his guests were told to pack up and leave but Tomic refused, the report said.

He was released on Wednesday, according to jail officials.

Tomic won junior titles at the 2008 Australian Open and the 2009 U.S. Open. As a pro, he claimed the title in the 2014 Claro Open Colombia and has earned more than $660,000 in winnings in 2015, according to the ATP's website.

Earlier this month, Tomic was dumped from Australia's Davis Cup team after a blistering tirade at Australian team officials following his third round exit at Wimbledon.

Court documents did not list an attorney for Tomic. (Reporting by Zachary Fagenson; Editing by Eric Beech)