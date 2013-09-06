Tennis-Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
March 4 American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
MADRID, Sept 6 John Tomic, father and coach of Australian world number 52 Bernard, has been sentenced to eight months in prison after he beat up his son's practice partner in a Madrid street in May, a court said on Friday.
But the 49-year-old, who said he acted in self-defence when he butted Thomas Drouet in the face and broke his nose, will not have to serve jail time as his sentence is less than two years, a court official said. (Reporting by Iain Rogers editing by Tony Jimenez)
March 5 (Gracenote) - Result from the Acapulco International Men's Singles Final on Saturday Sam Querrey (U.S.) beat 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain) 6-3 7-6(3)
March 5 (Gracenote) - Result from the Acapulco International Women's Singles Final on Saturday 7-Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) beat 2-Kristina Mladenovic (France) 6-1 7-5