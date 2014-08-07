TORONTO Aug 7 Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga handed world number one Novak Djokovic a shock 6-2 6-2 third round defeat on Thursday as the Rogers Cup in was rocked by upsets.

The Wimbledon champion was joined at the exit by another grand slam winner, Australian Open champion and third seed Stan Wawrinka, who was beaten 7-6 (8) 7-5 by South African Kevin Anderson.

French 12th seed Richard Gasquet was also a third round casualty, pulling out of the tournament with abdominal pain and handing twice Canadian champion Andy Murray direct passage into the quarter-finals.

A three-time winner on the Canadian hard courts, Djokovic never found his rhythm in Torontom needing a third set tiebreak to get past Frenchman Gael Monfils on Wednesday in his opening match.

Playing his first event as a married man, the Serb had reached the semi-finals or better in all seven tournaments he had played since a quarter-final loss at the Australian Open, winning titles at Indian Wells, Miami, Rome and Wimbledon where he reclaimed the top ranking.

In marked the third time that the 13th seeded Tsonga has beaten a world number one but the first in their last 12 meetings that had gotten the better of the Serb.

Anderson, meanwhile, is proving to be a bit of boogeyman for Wawrinka, the South African having ended the Swiss's 13-match win streak with a fourth round upset earlier this season at Indian Wells.

"It's tough to lose that one," admitted Wawrinka. "It was an okay tournament, nothing special. But I play four matches, singles, doubles together, and did a good week of preparation.

"In general, I'm feeling great. I'm feeling physically good. I'm moving well. I'm playing well. It's just that I need more matches to be really at the top." (Editing by Frank Pingue)