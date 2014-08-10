TORONTO Aug 10 Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga had one more surprise in his bag of upsets, beating Roger Federer 7-5 7-6 (3) to cap a scintillating march to the Rogers Cup title on Sunday.

After knocking off world number Novak Djokovic in the third round, taking out twice champion and eighth seed Andy Murray in the quarters and seventh seed Grigor Dimitrov in the semis, Tsonga claimed the biggest scalp of all in denying 17-time grand slam winner Federer a landmark 80th career title.

Certainly there was no disputing that Tsonga's win was well-deserved the 13th seeded Frenchman's hit list including players who had won seven of the last 10 Canadian titles (Djokovic 2012, 2011, 2007; Murray 2010, 2009 and Federer 2004, 2006).

In 16 career meetings Tsonga had beaten the Swiss maestro just five times but three came on the Canadian hard courts.

It was 11th career title for Tsonga but his first this season. (Editing by Gene Cherry)