TORONTO Aug 16 Swiss teenager Belinda Bencic capped a fairytale run to the Rogers Cup title on Sunday when a distressed second seed Simona Halep was forced to retire from the final trailing 7-6(5) 6-7(4) 3-0.

Bencic needed nearly two hours and 30 minutes on a sweltering centre court to see off a determined Halep and claim the biggest title of her young career, putting down a marker as a player to watch at the U.S. Open.

The 18-year-old's Rogers Cup debut was a memorable one as Bencic's drive to the title included a stunning semi-final upset of world number one Williams and two former number ones in fourth seed Caroline Wozniacki and fifth seed Ana Ivanovic.

Halep produced a gutsy effort but the Romanian appeared in trouble right from the start as she struggled with the heat and a sore left thigh that required treatment throughout the match, including a medical time out when medical staff checked her blood pressure.

Down 5-3 in the second and with Bencic serving for the match, the 23-year-old dug deep into her reserves and forced the set to a tiebreak which she won to thundering applause from the sun-baked crowd.

But the effort to force a third set proved too much.

Trailing 3-0, Halep went to her chair during the changeover then quickly got up and walked over to Bencic and shook hands, telling her she could not continue. (Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto. Editing by Ed Osmond)