LONDON, July 25 Serbia's Viktor Troicki has been handed an 18-month suspension for violating an anti-doping rule, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) announced on Thursday.

"Viktor Troicki has been found to have committed an Anti-Doping Rule Violation... (refusing or failing without compelling justification to submit to sample collection)," the ITF said in a statement.

The 27-year-old, ranked 53 in the world, provided a urine sample at the Monte Carlo Masters event on April 15 but failed to provide a blood sample, saying he felt unwell. (Editing by Ken Ferris)