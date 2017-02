Aug 15 Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from the US Open because of injury, a statement on the tournament website (www.usopen.org) said.

The Spanish world number three has not played since suffering a shock second-round defeat at Wimbledon.

Nadal missed the London Olympics because of a recurrence of tendinitis in his knees and subsequently withdrew from ATP Tour events in Toronto and Cincinnati.

The U.S Open in New York runs from Aug. 27 to Sept. 9. (Writing by Tom Bartlett, editing by)