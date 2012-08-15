(Writes through, adds detail)
By Simon Evans
MASON, Ohio Aug 15 Rafael Nadal withdrew from
the U.S. Open on Wednesday increasing concerns about the
seriousness of the knee injury plaguing the 11-times grand slam
winner.
The Spanish world number three has not played since
suffering a shock second-round defeat by lowly ranked Czech
Lukas Rosol at Wimbledon in June.
Nadal missed the London Olympics because of a recurrence of
tendinitis in his knees and subsequently withdrew from ATP Tour
events in Toronto and Cincinnati.
"I am very sad to announce that I am still not ready to
play," Nadal, the 2010 U.S. Open champion, said in a statement.
"I am sorry since I always found great crowds and great
support, but I have to continue with my recuperation and
preparation to be ready to play in the right conditions."
Nadal's absence from the Cincinnati tournament had already
raised alarms in some quarters.
"I was going to write him and check on him because I can't
believe he's been out that long," world number one Roger Federer
said earlier this week.
"I thought the Olympics, okay, that's fine. That's a
personal choice. I thought for sure we would see him in Toronto,
but now he missed Toronto and Cincinnati.
"It's very surprising, because it was nothing that we heard
of prior to the injury. So I'm sad for him," added Federer.
Nadal, whose aggressive and physical style has delighted
crowds, has had frequent problems with both his knees.
The tendinitis first arose when he pulled out of the 2008
Tennis Masters Cup, citing the problem in his knee and a year
later the same complaint led to him missing the chance to defend
his title at Wimbledon.
Knee injury forced him to withdraw from the Australian Open
in 2010 and in March of this year he had to pull out of a
semi-final clash with Andy Murray at the Sony Ericsson Open in
Miami due to a knee problem.
The next big date for Nadal is the semi-final of the Davis
Cup when Spain take on the United States in Gijon on Sept. 14.
"We hope to see him back on the court soon and look forward
to his return to New York next year." U.S. Open tournament
director David Brewer said in a statement.
The U.S. Open in New York runs from Aug. 27 to Sept. 9.
(Editing by Tom Bartlett and Alison Wildey)