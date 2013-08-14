NEW YORK Aug 14 The United States Tennis Association (USTA) will reveal plans to build a retractable roof over the centre court Arthur Ashe Stadium as part of major changes to the Flushing Meadows venue.

The USTA announced a news conference for Thursday to detail the plans including the creation of two new stadiums at the venue, known as the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. (Reporting by Simon Evans; editing by Ossian Shine)