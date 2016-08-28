NEW YORK Aug 27 Schedule of featured matches on the opening day of the U.S. Open tennis championships on Monday (prefix denotes seeding):
Arthur Ashe Stadium
(Starting 1500 GMT/11 AM ET)
7-Roberta Vinci (Italy) v Anna-Lena Friedsam (Germany)
Polona Hercog (Slovenia) v 2-Angelique Kerber (Germany)
4-Rafa Nadal (Spain) v Denis Istomin (Uzbekhistan)
(starting 2300 GMT/7 PM ET)
1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v Jerzy Janowicz (Poland)
8-Madison Keys (U.S.) v Alison Riske (U.S.)
--
Louis Armstrong Stadium
(Starting 1500 GMT/11 AM ET)
Rogerio Dutra Silva (Brazil) v 7-Marin Cilic (Croatia)
Francesca Schiavone (Italy) v 9-Svetlana Kuznetsova (Russia)
Elise Mertens (Belgium) v 3-Garbine Muguruza (Spain)
(not before 2130 GMT/5:30 PM ET)
26-Jack Sock (U.S.) v Taylor Fritz (U.S.)
--
Grandstand
(Starting 1500 GMT/11 AM ET)
Taylor Townsend (U.S.) v Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark)
(not before 1700 GMT/1 PM ET
20-John Isner (U.S.) v (U.S.)
9-Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) v Guido Andreozzi (Argentina)
13-Johanna Konta (Britain) v Bethanie Mattek-Sands (U.S.)
(Reporting by Larry Fine; Editing by Andrew Both)