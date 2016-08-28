WRAPUP 1-Tennis-Federer outlasts Nadal in Melbourne for 18th grand slam

MELBOURNE, Jan 29 Roger Federer came out on top after a rollercoaster ride in the 35th chapter of his rivalry with Rafa Nadal to win his fifth Australian Open 6-4 3-6 6-1 3-6 6-3 and clinch a first grand slam title in four and a half years on Sunday.