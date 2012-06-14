NEW YORK, June 14 A massive renovation plan
announced for the U.S. Open site will not include a roof over
centre court and instead focus on new courts and increased
seating, the U.S. Tennis Association (USTA) said on Thursday.
The last four U.S. Open championships finished on a Monday
instead of Sunday because of rain delays, raising a clamour for
a covered centre court to help keep the schedule on track but
the improvement plan does not address that issue.
The project, expected to cost hundreds of millions of
dollars, will be undertaken by the USTA, which said logistical
issues stood in the way of putting a roof over Arthur Ashe
Stadium, the world's largest tennis stadium.
The decision means the U.S. Open will soon be the only grand
slam event without rain protection. Center courts at Wimbledon
and the Australian Open have retractable roofs, while the French
Open has announced plans to cover its main court.
The new plans call for replacing Louis Armstrong Stadium
with a venue that would expand seating 50 percent to 15,000.
The grandstand court would be torn down and moved to another
area at the National Tennis Center with a capacity of 8,000, up
33 percent from the current setup.
Other improvements include a viewing deck that would allow
spectators to watch players practice in one direction and view
tournament matches on courts facing the other way.
(Reporting By Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Frank Pingue)