MELBOURNE Dec 20 Seven-times grand slam
champion Venus Williams has withdrawn from her Australian Open
warm-up event in New Zealand due to "health reasons," placing
her participation in the year's first grand slam in doubt.
American Williams, who has been receiving treatment for
Sjogren's syndrome, an auto-immune disease, had been given a
wild card for the Jan. 2-7 Auckland Classic.
"After playing a number of recent exhibition matches,
Williams told her agent Carlos Fleming she was not ready to play
in Auckland," a statement on the tournament's website said.
"We are disappointed to have lost a player of her calibre.
While withdrawals of this nature are part and parcel of sport,
we sincerely feel for the fans who will also be disappointed by
the news of Venus's withdrawal," tournament director Richard
Palmer added in the statement.
Williams withdrew from September's U.S. Open with Sjogren's,
a chronic disease where white blood cells attack
moisture-producing glands and can cause dysfunction of organs
and body systems.
The five-times Wimbledon champion, who changed her diet to
include more vegetables after suffering fatigue from the
disease, said last month that she hoped to return to the tour
full-time in 2012 and to top the rankings.
