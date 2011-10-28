* Tsonga needs three sets to beat Malisse

* Del Potro eases past Germany's Haas (Updates with quotes, Tsonga result)

VIENNA Oct 28 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Juan Martin del Potro kept up their hopes of qualifying for next month's season-ending World Tour showpiece event by winning their Vienna Open quarter-finals on Friday.

Frenchman Tsonga, the world number nine, had to work hard to defeat Belgian Xavier Malisse 4-6 7-6 6-4.

The top seed now meets German qualifier Daniel Brands who beat another Belgian, Steve Darcis, 6-3 6-4.

Second seed Del Potro was too strong for former world number two Tommy Haas of Germany, appearing in his first quarter-final since undergoing hip surgery in February 2010, as the Argentine won 6-2 6-4.

"My form is coming back and I am getting better every day," Del Potro told reporters. "I don't feel pressure about the World Tour Finals because I want to finish the year as strongly as I can."

The world number 15 next meets sixth-seeded South African Kevin Anderson who ousted defending champion Juergen Melzer of Austria 6-3 6-3. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Tony Jimenez)