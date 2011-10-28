* Tsonga needs three sets to beat Malisse
* Del Potro eases past Germany's Haas
(Updates with quotes, Tsonga result)
VIENNA Oct 28 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Juan
Martin del Potro kept up their hopes of qualifying for next
month's season-ending World Tour showpiece event by winning
their Vienna Open quarter-finals on Friday.
Frenchman Tsonga, the world number nine, had to work hard to
defeat Belgian Xavier Malisse 4-6 7-6 6-4.
The top seed now meets German qualifier Daniel Brands who
beat another Belgian, Steve Darcis, 6-3 6-4.
Second seed Del Potro was too strong for former world number
two Tommy Haas of Germany, appearing in his first quarter-final
since undergoing hip surgery in February 2010, as the Argentine
won 6-2 6-4.
"My form is coming back and I am getting better every day,"
Del Potro told reporters. "I don't feel pressure about the World
Tour Finals because I want to finish the year as strongly as I
can."
The world number 15 next meets sixth-seeded South African
Kevin Anderson who ousted defending champion Juergen Melzer of
Austria 6-3 6-3.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Tony Jimenez)