WASHINGTON Aug 3 American John Isner moved closer to his second title in as many weeks by blasting 29 aces to defeat Dmitry Tursunov of Russia 6-7 (7) 6-3 6-4 on Saturday to reach the final of the $1.3 million Citi Open.

In Sunday's final, Isner will face the winner of the Saturday's late match pitting top-seeded Argentine Juan Martin del Potro against number three Tommy Haas of Germany.

Isner successfully landed 67 percent of his first serves, had only one double fault, and never faced a break-point to win his first meeting against Tursunov in just over two hours.

The eighth-seeded Isner, who won in Atlanta last week and at number 20 is the highest-ranked American, broke Tursunov at love in the fifth game of the final set to grab a 3-2 lead.

The break was all Isner needed, the lanky 28-year-old American sealing the triumph with an ace on match point.

Tursunov won the opening-set tiebreaker on a well-placed forehand volley after Isner punched a backhand volley long on the previous point to open the door for the unseeded Russian.

Isner scored the only break of the second set on the first point following a one-hour, 20 minute rain delay when he fired a crisp passing shot down the line to seize a 3-1 lead. (Editing by Gene Cherry)