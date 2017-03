Aug 3 Milos Raonic won the all-Canadian final of the Citi Open in Washington, beating Vasek Pospisil 6-1 6-4 on Sunday for his sixth career title.

The 23-year-old Raonic took barely an hour to dispose of Pospisil on the hardcourt at the William H.G. Fitzgerald Tennis Center, breaking serve three times in the first set.

The second set was a tighter battle but he delivered the knockout blow in the 10th game.

Raonic, a semi-finalist at Wimbledon, is seventh in the ATP world rankings. (Reporting By Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; editing by Martyn Herman)