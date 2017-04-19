LOS ANGELES, April 19 Tennis superstar Serena Williams, who announced on Wednesday that she is pregnant, will not play again in 2017 but will return to the tour in 2018, her spokeswoman said.

Kelly Bush Novak told Reuters that Williams, 35, "definitely" would not be able to play again this year but "looks forward to returning in 2018." (Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Sandra Maler)