LONDON, July 2 Andy Murray recorded a solid and largely straightforward 6-3 7-5 6-2 victory over Australian John Millman on Saturday to reach the second week of Wimbledon where he will find himself in the unusual position of being the highest seed left in the draw.

One of the partisan crowd's biggest cheers during his third-round win over the 67th-ranked Millman greeted the news that world number one Novak Djokavic had been beaten by Sam Querrey on Court One.

Murray lost to Djokovic in both the Australian and French Open finals this year and his composure faltered immediately after the news filtered through during the second set by dropping his serve.

The British 2013 Wimbledon champion got quickly back into his stride, however, and after he broke serve in a lengthy 11th game, he ran away with the match.

"It was a good match...there were a lot of long rallies," he said as he came off court.

"John moves well and he really makes you earn it. I had to be a little more patient today."

Murray played down the significance of Djokovic's loss.

"I need to reach the final for that result to have any bearing whatsoever on my performance," he said.

"I have very tough guys left in my half of the draw."

