LONDON, July 4 Sam Querrey suffered no hangover from his famous victory over top seed Novak Djokovic as he beat Nicolas Mahut 6-4 7-6(5) 6-4 at Wimbledon on Monday to become the first American man to reach a grand slam quarter-final for five years.

Querrey, 28, reproduced the quality of tennis that dispatched world number one Djokovic at the weekend in one of the biggest-ever shocks at the All England Club.

The 28th seed was rarely troubled as he simply overpowered Frenchman Mahut with his huge serve, backed up by booming groundstrokes.

The fourth-round victory over the world number 51 propelled Querrey to his first grand slam quarter-final. On U.S. Independence Day, he also became the first American man to reach the quarter-final at Wimbledon - or any other slam - since 2011.

