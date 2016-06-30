June 30 A selection of the best quotes from Day Four at Wimbledon on Wednesday:

Spanish second seed Garbine Muguruza after losing to Slovakian qualifier Jana Cepelova 6-3 6-2.

"I think my energy was missing a little bit today. From yesterday I felt already a little bit, you know, like, tired, I think is the best word.

"And today during the match, and after the match, I'm like, It's a tough day today. I feel empty a little bit, and I start to be sick. But I think it was a little bit of combination."

British second seed Andy Murray on beating Taiwan's Lu Yen-hsun 6-3 6-2 6-1 to move into the third round.

"I think the second and third sets I played well. The first set, you know, was a tough set. Both of us had a bunch of chances, a lot of deuce games. Once I got that, got an early break in the second, I started to settle down, played better tennis. I finished the match really well."

Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, who beat 16th seed Gilles Simon, on doing a TV show with defending champion Novak Djokovic.

"Me and him? (Laughter) We never spoke about it... I don't know. Maybe you should ask him next time. It's kind of cool. I mean, I'm happy to do whatever videos and stuff with him. It's fun."

Angelique Kerber, the German number four seed, after defeating American Varvara Lepchenko 6-1 6-4 in the second round.

"I'm feeling better than the first round today. It's good that I have little bit matches also in Birmingham. I'm feeling always good on grass. This is why I love this tournament and looking forward to play next round."

Frenchman Gilles Simon, the men's 16th seed who lost to Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov, on playing in slippery conditions.

"I feel the day I'm going to get injured on slippery grass, I'm going to sue everyone in the stadium, because it's just -- I mean, we try to understand what is happening in both parties, like tournaments and players, but in one point yesterday it was just ridiculous."

Milos Raonic, the Canadian sixth seed who is coached by John McEnroe, confirms he approached Richard Krajicek for the role.

"I approached Richard at the end of last year as well. Since we did spend some time together in December, I thought that he could possibly help me. I guess the terms just didn't work out."

Belinda Bencic, the women's seventh seed, after being forced to retire with an injury during her second round match against American Julia Boserup.

"It's my left wrist. I don't know what it is yet. It's nothing too serious. I think I have to get it checked. Started a couple of days ago."

Britain's Heather Watson, on her first-round defeat by German Annika Beck 3-6 6-0 12-10.

"I take losses badly anyway, but this is one of the worst."

Madison Keys, the women's number nine seed, on the state of American tennis after her second round victory over Belgium's Kirsten Flipkens.

"I think it's good right now. Obviously there's a lot of women who are in the top 50, top 100. There's a lot of guys who are slowly climbing up the rankings and doing well in slams."

Simona Halep, the women's fifth seed, after defeating Italy's Francesca Schiavone 6-1 6-1 in the second round.

"It was a good match. I played really well. I was very happy with the way that I mixed the game. She played sometimes soft. Sometimes she hit the ball."

Briton Dan Evans after beating Ukraine's Alexandr Dolgopolov 7-8(6) 6-4 6-1.

"It was a really good performance. Felt like it just sort of just all went into one, flowed pretty well. Served well. Probably won't realize how well I played until I watch it myself. It sort of all just happened pretty quick. Before I knew, it was over."

Samantha Stosur, the women's 14th seed, after her 6-4 6-2 defeat by Germany's Sabine Lisicki.

"When you are playing a player who's playing very well, you have to find a way to do anything you can. I felt like I did that. I tried my hardest."

American John Isner, the men's 18th seed, on having to wait three days to complete his 7-6(2) 7-6(5) 6-3 first-round victory over Cypriot Marcos Baghdatis.

"The long days in the locker room the last two days were just brutal. You can only play so much putt-putt in the locker room with your friends and whatnot." (Compiled by Simon Jennings and Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)