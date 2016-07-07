July 7 A selection of the best quotes from Day 11 at Wimbledon on Thursday:

Top seed Serena Williams, who thumped Elena Vesnina of Russia 6-2 6-0 to reach the final, on whether women deserve equal prize money to men.

"I've been working at this since I was three years old. Actually maybe younger, because I have a picture where I'm in a stroller... Venus is pushing me, and we're on the tennis court.

"Basically my whole life I've been doing this. I haven't had a life. I don't think I would deserve to be paid less because of my sex, or anyone else for that matter in any job."

Russia's Elena Vesnina on what it feels like to be on the other side of the net to Serena Williams.

"To be honest, you know, when you go on the court, I was not trying to think about that.

"You see Serena, you just think about as the opponent, you know, what you have to do, what you were talking with your coach before the match, how I have to play, my strategy."

"I mean, of course, beside the court, I respect her so much. I know she's a great champion. She won so many grand slams and titles. But on the court, I was not thinking about that. I was really trying to do something and to change the situation."

German fourth seed Angelique Kerber on her 6-4 6-4 semi-final win over American Venus Williams, a five-times Wimbledon champion.

"I have much more experience right now. It was not my first semi-final in a grand slam. But still Wimbledon is always special. I'm feeling good right now. So this is why I was a little bit nervous when I went there because I know that I have to play good tennis against Venus. She played a lot of good matches here. So that's why I think I was a little bit nervous at the beginning."

Venus Williams, who won the last of her seven grand slam titles at Wimbledon in 2008, on enjoying a career revival at the age of 36.

"In life there is no such thing as impossible. It's always possible. That's what you feel as an athlete. Pretty much our job is to make the impossible happen every day. It's like magic, you know. I like that."

(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)