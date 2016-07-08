July 8 A selection of the best quotes from Day 12 at Wimbledon on Friday:

Andy Murray, who beat Tomas Berdych on Friday to reach his third Wimbledon final, was asked if it was extra special for a British player to walk out on Centre Court in a final.

"Wimbledon for a lot of the players, but for British players growing up, this is the biggest competition. To get to play in front of a home crowd in a Grand Slam final is very, very rare. There's not many players that get the opportunity to do that. Yeah, this one always feels a little bit more special."

Asked if he was happy to leave Henman Hill - where fans sit to watch matches on a big screen - to Britain's four-times semi-finalist Tim who it is named after, Murray said smiling: "Yeah, Tim can have it. That's fine. It's not that important to me."

Canadian Milos Raonic on facing Murray in Sunday's showpiece match after beating Roger Federer in five sets on Friday.

"We played in the finals of Queens a few weeks ago and I told him I hope to get a rematch in a few Sundays."

"Well, the disappointment I've sort of put behind me, at least I've tried to. I feel like I'm playing better tennis now. Now I have an even bigger toolset to face that challenge."

"Andy is one of the premier workaholics. He tries to get you doing a lot of different things. He'll try to throw you off, give you some slower balls, some harder balls, all these kinds of things. I guess my goal is to keep him away from that, play it on my terms, be aggressive, not hesitate."

Federer on the evolution of Raonic's game over the years.

"Well, I mean, I felt like he's done a lot of changing of his game in the last four years, I'd say. When I played him on the grass, it was pretty much always the same. It was just bang, bang, first serves, from my side, from his side.

"Obviously (he) makes more returns now since two to three years (ago). That was always going to improve. That was not going to get worse. From that standpoint, I think that's a big difference."

"I feel like since maybe (for) a year and a half now he feels maybe a bit more comfortable coming to the net."