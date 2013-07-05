Tennis-ITF backs switch to three-set Davis Cup matches
LONDON, March 9 Davis Cup matches are set to be played as best of three sets instead of five in future as part of reforms endorsed by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) on Thursday.
LONDON, July 5 Top seed Novak Djokovic and Juan Martin Del Potro will set a record for the longest semi-final ever played at Wimbledon as their enthralling clash entered a fifth set and a fifth hour on Friday.
Djokovic took the first set 7-5, lost the next 4-6, took the third on a tiebreak before eighth-seeded Del Potro saved two match points before winning the fourth set tiebreak.
At 2-2 in the fifth set, the match had lasted four hours 13 minutes, already longer than the previous record of four hours, one minute set in 1989 when Boris Becker beat Ivan Lendl in five sets.
March 9 (Gracenote) - Results from the Indian Wells Women's Singles Round 1 matches on Wednesday Madison Brengle (U.S.) beat Tatjana Maria (Germany) 6-4 6-2 Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia) beat Danka Kovinic (Montenegro) 6-4 2-6 7-6(3) Monica Niculescu (Romania) beat Sorana Cirstea (Romania) 4-6 6-3 6-1 Heather Watson (Britain) beat Nicole Gibbs (U.S.) 4-6 6-2 6-2 Sara Errani (Italy) beat Mandy Minella (Luxembourg) 1-6 6-4 7-5 Evgeniya
March 8 (Gracenote) - Results from the Indian Wells Women's Singles Round 1 matches on Wednesday Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia) beat Danka Kovinic (Montenegro) 6-4 2-6 7-6(3) Monica Niculescu (Romania) beat Sorana Cirstea (Romania) 4-6 6-3 6-1 Heather Watson (Britain) beat Nicole Gibbs (U.S.) 4-6 6-2 6-2 Kirsten Flipkens (Belgium) beat Catherine Bellis (U.S.) 4-6 6-1 6-4 Johanna Larsson (Sweden) beat Camila Giorgi (Italy) 7-6(3) 6-3