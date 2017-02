LONDON, June 29 British number one Johanna Konta won her first Wimbledon match at the fifth attempt on Wednesday, seeing off Puerto Rico's Monica Puig 6-1 7-5 after a rain delay.

Konta, who was ranked 126th in the world at last year's tournament, has risen quickly up the tennis ladder to be seeded 16 this year.

Puig settled better after the rain interruption, holding her serve at the resumption in the fourth game of the second set from 40-15 up, and immediately breaking Konta in a match that started on Tuesday.

But Konta regrouped to break back in the eighth game and then again to claim victory in front of an enthusiastic home crowd.

(Reporting by Alison Williams)