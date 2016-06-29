LONDON, June 29 A selection of the best quotes from Day Three at Wimbledon on Tuesday:

Defending champion Novak Djokovic, who beat Adrian Mannarino 6-4 6-3 7-6(5), broke an Open era record with his 30th consecutive grand slam victory.

"Well, I have to be very grateful to have the opportunity to make history in the sport. Of course, every single record that I've managed to achieve in the last couple of years is important and is unique to me. Every next one that I have a possibility to achieve is more motivation. That's how I look at it."

Third seed Roger Federer after beating world number 772 Marcus Willis of Britain in straight sets in the second round.

"I must tell you, I was quite a bit intrigued even before he was in my section of the draw. After he qualified, I was reading a lot about his story. And then next thing you know, he's like one match away from me if I win. Of course then it happened. More and more stories build up.

"I felt very well prepared. I enjoyed it. I thought he played very well. My approach going into the match was that I was playing a top-50 guy, because that's how he is now,"

Briton Marcus Willis after losing in straight sets to Roger Federer.

"I was nervous. I mean, Centre Court, the atmosphere is amazing. I thought I played okay. I was in games. I just didn't get on the board. He makes you play. He's class. Put me under the cosh, came out firing."

Bernard Tomic, the number 19 seed, on the rain after beating Spain's Fernando Verdasco in a match held over.

"It was just a pain. The last 24 hours was just very tough because you have to go to sleep, you have one set to go, and then to come out playing well... So I'm very happy that I won in the end."

Tomas Berdych, who beat Ivan Dodig in the first round, on having his match held over due to the weather.

"You know, it's always a challenge. But with all the years on the tour, I mean, you get used to it. So... you just have to keep your focus. That's it. You just have to stay focused and be ready for a new match."

Agnieszka Radwanska, who beat Kateryna Kozlova in the first round, wants more courts to have roofs after another rain-hit day.

"Yes, of course, especially in the beginning of the tournament, we have so many matches, the draw is big. So, of course, why not? I know it's a big thing to build a roof. It's not easy. But, of course, more roofs, would be better.

"I think in Australia at the moment, it's the best." (Compiled by Simon Jennings and Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru)