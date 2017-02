LONDON, June 29 Number three seed Agnieska Radwanska eased through her rain-delayed first-round match at Wimbledon on Wednesday, beating Ukraine's Kateryna Kozlova 6-2 6-1.

The Pole raced into an early lead, breaking twice in the four first games before being pegged back by Kozlova, who did not seem in the least bit overawed despite making her debut at Wimbledon under the roof on Centre Court.

Radwanska, who reached the final in 2012, has never lost a first-round match on the Wimbledon grass and she kept up that record, sealing victory on her third match point.

With rain halting play on the uncovered outside courts, she will have to wait to find out with whether she plays Italy's Karin Knapp or Croatian Ana Konjuh in round two.

(Reporting by Alison Williams, editing by Ed Osmond)