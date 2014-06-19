Tennis-Indian Wells men's singles quarterfinal results
March 16 (Gracenote) - Results from the Indian Wells Men's Singles Quarterfinal matches on Thursday 21-Pablo Carreno (Spain) beat 27-Pablo Cuevas (Uruguay) 6-1 3-6 7-6(4)
LONDON, June 19 Spaniard Nicolas Almagro, the 25th seed, has withdrawn from next week's Wimbledon championships with a foot injury, organisers said on Thursday.
The 28-year-old claycourt specialist's withdrawal means Canadian Vasek Pospisil now takes a seeded spot in the draw which takes place on Friday.
He will be seeded 31, ahead of original 32nd seed Dmitry Tursunov, owing to a better grasscourt record.
Almagro has reached the Wimbledon third round on four occasions. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
March 16 (Gracenote) - Results from the Indian Wells Women's Singles Quarterfinal matches on Thursday 28-Kristina Mladenovic (France) beat 13-Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 3-6 7-6(4) 6-2
March 15 World number three Karolina Pliskova overcame a stern test to reach the semi-finals of the BNP Paribas Open on Wednesday after edging French Open champion Garbine Muguruza 7-6(2)7-6(5) at Indian Wells. Pliskova let a 5-2 lead slip away in the second set before recovering to earn the victory after a two-hour battle.