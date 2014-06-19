(Corrects typo in intro)

LONDON, June 19 Spaniard Nicolas Almagro, the 25th seed, has withdrawn from next week's Wimbledon championships with a foot injury, organisers said on Thursday.

The 28-year-old claycourt specialist's withdrawal means Canadian Vasek Pospisil now takes a seeded spot in the draw which takes place on Friday.

He will be seeded 31, ahead of original 32nd seed Dmitry Tursunov, owing to a better grasscourt record.

Almagro has reached the Wimbledon third round on four occasions. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)