LONDON, July 2 Second seed Victoria Azarenka
crushed Ana Ivanovic 6-1 6-0 in just over an hour to reach the
Wimbledon quarter-finals on Monday.
Belarussian Azarenka completely outclassed the former French
Open champion, seeded 14th, moving her relentlessly around the
court with a succession of accurate and powerful groundstrokes.
Azarenka's main problem in the second set was a pigeon
trapped under the Centre Court roof but she calmly removed a few
feathers which fluttered on to the playing surface before
resuming her impressive performance that included only six
unforced errors.
The Australian Open champion sealed victory when Serb
Ivanovic netted a backhand and will play Austrian Tamira Paszek
in the last eight.
