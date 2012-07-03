Tennis-Delray Beach International men's singles semifinal results
Feb 25 (Gracenote) - Results from the Delray Beach International Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday 3-Jack Sock (U.S.) beat Donald Young (U.S.) 6-4 7-6(2)
LONDON, July 3 Victoria Azarenka beat Tamira Paszek 6-3 7-6 on Tuesday to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals for the second year in a row and stay on course to become world number one.
The second-seeded Belarussian eased through the first set in 46 minutes but Austrian Paszek, who beat former world number one Caroline Wozniacki in the first round, hung in tenaciously to force a tiebreak in the second.
Azarenka moved 6-3 ahead under the Centre Court roof and she clinched victory on her second match point after one hour 49 minutes when Paszek sent a backhand long.
Azarenka will play four-times champion Serena Williams in the semi-finals. (Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
DUBAI, Feb 25 Seventh seed Elina Svitolina overpowered former world number one Caroline Wozniacki 6-4 6-2 to claim the Dubai Open on Saturday, the sixth, and biggest, title of her career.
Feb 25 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga stayed on course for a second successive title as he knocked out Australia's defending champion Nick Kyrgios 7-6(5) 2-6 6-4 to reach the Marseille Open final on Saturday.