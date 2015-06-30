LONDON, June 30 Eugenie Bouchard's fall from grace continued with a first-round defeat by China's Duan Yingying at Wimbledon on Tuesday as her hopes of repeating last year's run to the final evaporated.

The Canadian 12th seed, crushed by Petra Kvitova in last year's showpiece, was beaten 7-6(3) 6-4 on Court Three and her ranking will now slide considerably.

Since reaching the quarter-finals of the Australian Open in January she has suffered eight first-round defeats.

Bouchard let slip a 2-0 lead in the opening set and after clawing back a 3-0 deficit in the first-set tiebreaker she capitulated with some unforced errors.

World number 117 Duan stayed cool when she served for the match at 5-4 in the second set, the Wimbledon debutant forcing Bouchard into a forehand error to seal victory. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Justin Palmer)