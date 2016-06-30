LONDON, June 30 Eugenie Bouchard reminded a Centre Court crowd why not long ago she was being billed as tennis's new golden girl when she crushed the Wimbledon hopes of Britain's 16th seed Johanna Konta on Thursday.

Since reaching the final in 2014 the Canadian's career has faltered while Konta has risen from obscurity, reaching the semi-finals of this year's Australian Open and rising into the top 20.

But the 22-year-old Bouchard made a mockery of her world ranking of 48 to win 6-3 1-6 6-1 and set up a third-round clash with Slovakia's 19th seed Dominika Cibulkova.

Bouchard struck the ball early and with searing power to dominate the first set, but squandered game points on all but one of Konta's service games in the second as the match turned in favour of the British player.

Konta had a break point at the start of the deciding set but Bouchard saved it with a volley and two double faults in the next game allowed Bouchard to move into a 2-0 lead.

The writing was on the wall for Konta when Bouchard battled back from 0-40 to hold for 3-0.

Konta did stop the rot at 0-5 but Bouchard was too far ahead and sealed victory when Konta wafted a return long.

Only one British woman is left in the draw with Tara Moore playing Svetlana Kuznetsova in the second round on Friday. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Clare Lovell)