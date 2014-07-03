UPDATE 1-Tennis-Nadal, Federer set up California clash with wins
LONDON, July 3 Powerful Canadian Eugenie Bouchard overcame match-point jitters to pound Romania's Simona Halep 7-6(5) 6-2 in an eventful Wimbledon semi-final on Thursday and reach a grand slam final for the first time.
The 20-year-old from Montreal harried and chased Halep from the baseline, producing a series of forehand winners.
The match was interrupted three times. After four games Halep needed treatment on a sore ankle. Then in the tiebreak a spectator was taken ill in the sunshine and had to be led from the stand.
In the final set after Halep had saved the first match point, former junior Wimbledon champion Bouchard stopped to complain of a noise in the crowd. It took her five more nervy match points to complete victory and set up a meeting with 2011 champion Petra Kvitova. (Reporting By Clare Lovell; Editing by David Goodman)
March 15 (Gracenote) - Results from the Indian Wells Men's Singles Round 3 matches on Tuesday 2-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) beat 31-Juan Martin Del Potro (Argentina) 7-5 4-6 6-1 Malek Jaziri (Tunisia) beat Taylor Fritz (U.S.) 6-4 3-6 6-3 5-Rafa Nadal (Spain) beat 26-Fernando Verdasco (Spain) 6-3 7-5 Donald Young (U.S.) beat 14-Lucas Pouille (France) 6-4 1-6 6-3 4-Kei Nishikori (Japan) beat 25-Gilles Muller (Luxembourg) 6-2 6-2
