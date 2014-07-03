LONDON, July 3 Powerful Canadian Eugenie Bouchard overcame match-point jitters to pound Romania's Simona Halep 7-6(5) 6-2 in an eventful Wimbledon semi-final on Thursday and reach a grand slam final for the first time.

The 20-year-old from Montreal harried and chased Halep from the baseline, producing a series of forehand winners.

The match was interrupted three times. After four games Halep needed treatment on a sore ankle. Then in the tiebreak a spectator was taken ill in the sunshine and had to be led from the stand.

In the final set after Halep had saved the first match point, former junior Wimbledon champion Bouchard stopped to complain of a noise in the crowd. It took her five more nervy match points to complete victory and set up a meeting with 2011 champion Petra Kvitova.