LONDON, July 3 Match statistics from Eugenie Bouchard's 7-6 (5) 6-2 semi-final victory over Simona Halep at Wimbledon on Thursday. 13-Bouchard 3-Halep 1st serve percentage 68 62 Aces 2 1 Double faults 3 5 Unforced errors 23 23 Winners 20 13 Break point conversions 3 of 9 1 of 2 Net points won 9 of 10 4 of 6 Total points won 81 66 Fastest serve 177 kph 170 kph Match duration One hour 34 minutes (Compiled by Michael Hann; editing by Josh Reich)