By Martyn Herman

LONDON, July 1 British wildcard Liam Broady, whose bushy beard and family dramas have received as much attention as his first-round win, was cut down to size by Belgium's David Goffin at Wimbledon on Wednesday.

Broady, one of four home players through to the second round of the men's singles for the first time since 2006, stayed with 16th seed Goffin in the opening set but could not maintain the pace in searing heat and went down 7-6(3) 6-1 6-1.

A service game lasting more than 10 minutes broke Broady's resistance early in the second set and the accurate Goffin pressed the accelerator to race away from the 21-year-old.

Home fans were given some cheer later though when Heather Watson, the only British woman to reach the second round, beat Slovakia's former world number five Daniela Hantuchova 6-4 6-2.

Watson's next task could be against five-times champion and world number one Serena Williams.

Broady's sister Naomi was one of the British casualties in the first round on Monday, the day Liam recovered from two sets down to beat experienced Australian Marinko Matosevic.

They were the first British brother and sister to play at Wimbledon for 37 years but it was not all family harmony.

Liam, born in Stockport which also was the birthplace of former British great Fred Perry, fell out with his father Simon over his decision to accept backing from the LTA after Naomi had been cut adrift by the national association.

Naomi was branded the "bad girl" of British tennis after upsetting the LTA by posting photographs on social media site Bebo, including one of her in skimpy clothing and with her legs draped over a condom vending machine.

Asked on Monday whether his victory would help heal the family rift, Broady replied "I doubt it. But we'll see."

World number three Andy Murray, James Ward and recently naturalised Aljaz Bedene play their second round matches on Thursday. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)