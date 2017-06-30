June 30 List of Wimbledon women's singles champions: 2016 Serena Williams (U.S.) beat Angelique Kerber (Germany) 7-5 6-3 2015 Serena Williams (U.S.) beat Garbine Muguruza (Spain) 6-4 6-4 2014 Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) beat Eugenie Bouchard (Canada) 6-3 6-0 2013 Marion Bartoli (France) beat Sabine Lisicki (Germany) 6-1 6-4 2012 Serena Williams (U.S.) beat Agnieszka Radwanska (Poland) 6-1 5-7 6-2 2011 Kvitova (Czech Republic) beat Maria Sharapova (Russia) 6-3 6-4 2010 Serena Williams (U.S.) beat Vera Zvonareva (Russia) 6-3 6-2 2009 Serena Williams (U.S.) beat Venus Williams (U.S.) 7-6(3) 6-2 2008 Venus Williams (U.S.) beat Serena Williams (U.S.) 7-5 6-4 2007 Venus Williams (U.S.) beat Bartoli (France) 6-4 6-1 2006 Amelie Mauresmo (France) beat Justine Henin (Belgium) 2-6 6-3 6-4 2005 Venus Williams (U.S.) beat Lindsay Davenport (U.S.) 4-6 7-6(4)9-7 2004 Sharapova (Russia) beat Serena Williams (U.S.) 6-1 6-4 2003 Serena Williams (U.S.) beat Venus Williams (U.S.) 4-6 6-4 6-2 2002 Serena Williams (U.S.) beat Venus Williams (U.S.) 7-6(4) 6-3 2001 Venus Williams (U.S.) beat Henin (Belgium) 6-1 3-6 6-0 2000 Venus Williams (U.S.) beat Davenport (U.S.) 6-3 7-6(3) 1999 Davenport (U.S.) beat Steffi Graf (Germany) 6-4 7-5 1998 Jana Novotna (Czech Republic) beat Nathalie Tauziat (France) 6-4 7-6(2) 1997 Martina Hingis (Switzerland) beat Novotna (Czech Republic) 2-6 6-3 6-3 1996 Graf (Germany) beat Arantxa Sanchez Vicario (Spain) 6-3 7-5 1995 Graf (Germany) beat Sanchez Vicario (Spain) 4-6 6-1 7-5 1994 Conchita Martinez (Spain) beat Martina Navratilova (U.S.) 6-4 3-6 6-3 1993 Graf (Germany) beat Novotna (Czech Republic) 7-6(6) 1-6 6-4 1992 Graf (Germany) beat Monica Seles (Yugoslavia) 6-2 6-1 1991 Graf (Germany) beat Gabriela Sabatini (Argentina) 6-4 3-6 8-6 1990 Navratilova (U.S.) beat Zina Garrison (U.S.) 6-4 6-1 1989 Graf (Germany) beat Navratilova (U.S.) 6-2 6-7(1) 6-1 1988 Graf (Germany) beat Navratilova (U.S.) 5-7 6-2 6-1 1987 Navratilova (U.S.) beat Graf (Germany) 7-5 6-3 1986 Navratilova (U.S.) beat Hana Mandlikova (Czechoslovakia) 7-6(1) 6-3 1985 Navratilova (U.S.) beat Chris Evert Lloyd (U.S.) 4-6 6-3 6-2 1984 Navratilova (U.S.) beat Evert Lloyd (U.S.) 7-6(5) 6-2 1983 Navratilova (U.S.) beat Andrea Jaeger (U.S.) 6-0 6-3 1982 Navratilova (U.S.) beat Evert Lloyd (U.S.) 6-1 3-6 6-2 1981 Evert Lloyd (U.S.) beat Mandlikova (Czechoslovakia) 6-2 6-2 1980 Evonne Cawley (Goolagong) (Australia) beat Evert Lloyd (U.S.) 6-1 7-6(4) 1979 Navratilova (Czechoslovakia) beat Evert Lloyd (U.S.) 6-4 6-4 1978 Navratilova (Czechoslovakia) beat Evert (U.S.) 2-6 6-4 7-5 1977 Virginia Wade (Britain) beat Betty Stove (Netherlands) 4-6 6-3 6-1 1976 Evert (U.S.) beat Cawley (Australia) 6-3 4-6 8-6 1975 Billie Jean King (Moffitt) (U.S.) beat Cawley (Australia) 6-0 6-1 1974 Evert (U.S.) beat Olga Morozova (Soviet Union) 6-0 6-4 1973 King (U.S.) beat Evert (U.S.) 6-0 7-5 1972 King (U.S.) beat Goolagong (Australia) 6-3 6-3 1971 Goolagong (Australia) beat Margaret Court (Smith) (Australia) 6-4 6-1 1970 Court (Australia) beat King (U.S.) 14-12 11-9 1969 Ann Jones (Britain) beat King (U.S.) 3-6 6-3 6-2 1968 King (U.S.) beat Judy Tegart (Australia) 9-7 7-5 Pre-Open era: 1967 King (U.S.) beat Jones (Britain) 6-3 6-4 1966 King (U.S.) beat Maria Bueno (Brazil) 6-3 3-6 6-1 1965 Smith (Court) (Australia) beat Bueno (Brazil) 6-4 7-5 1964 Bueno (Brazil) beat Smith (Australia) 6-4 7-9 6-3 1963 Smith (Australia) beat Moffitt (King) (U.S.) 6-3 6-4 1962 Karen Susman (U.S.) beat Vera Sukova (Czechoslovakia)6-4 6-4 1961 Angela Mortimer (Britain) beat Christine Truman (Britain) 4-6 6-4 7-5 1960 Bueno (Brazil) beat Sandra Reynolds (South Africa) 8-6 6-0 1959 Bueno (Brazil) beat Darlene Hard (U.S.) 6-4 6-3 1958 Althea Gibson (U.S.) beat Mortimer (Britain) 8-6 6-2 1957 Gibson (U.S.) beat Hard (U.S.) 6-3 6-2 1956 Shirley Fry (U.S.) beat Angela Buxton (Britain) 6-3 6-1 1955 Louise Brough (U.S.) beat Beverly Fleitz (U.S.) 7-5 8-6 1954 Maureen Connolly (U.S.) beat Brough (U.S.) 6-2 7-5 1953 Connolly (U.S.) beat Doris Hart (U.S.) 8-6 7-5 1952 Connolly (U.S.) beat Brough (U.S.) 7-5 6-3 1951 Hart (U.S.) beat Fry (U.S.) 6-1 6-0 1950 Brough (U.S.) beat Margaret du Pont (Osborne) (U.S.) 6-1 3-6 6-1 1949 Brough (U.S.) beat Du Pont (U.S.) 10-8 1-6 10-8 1948 Brough (U.S.) beat Hart (U.S.) 6-3 8-6 1947 Osborne (U.S.) beat Hart (U.S.) 6-2 6-4 1946 Pauline Betz (U.S.) beat Brough (U.S.) 6-2 6-4 1940-45 No competition 1939 Alice Marble (U.S.) beat Kay Stammers (Britain) 6-2 6-0 1938 Helen Moody (Wills) (U.S.) beat Helen Jacobs (U.S.) 6-4 6-0 1937 Dorothy Round (Britain) beat Jadwiga Jedrzejowska (Poland) 6-2 2-6 7-5 1936 Jacobs (U.S.) beat Hilde Sperling (Germany) 6-2 4-6 7-5 1935 Moody (U.S.) beat Jacobs (U.S.) 6-3 3-6 7-5 1934 Round (Britain) beat Jacobs (U.S.) 6-2 5-7 6-3 1933 Moody (U.S.) beat Round (Britain) 6-4 6-8 6-3 1932 Moody (U.S.) beat Jacobs (U.S.) 6-3 6-1 1931 Cilly Aussem (Germany) beat Hilde Krahwinkel (Germany)6-2 7-5 1930 Moody (U.S.) beat Elizabeth Ryan (U.S.) 6-2 6-2 1929 Wills (Moody) (U.S.) beat Jacobs (U.S.) 6-1 6-2 1928 Wills (U.S.) beat Lili de Alvarez (Spain) 6-2 6-3 1927 Wills (U.S.) beat de Alvarez (Spain) 6-2 6-4 1926 Kathleen Godfree (Britain) beat de Alvarez (Spain) 6-2 4-6 6-3 1925 Suzanne Lenglen (France) beat Joan Fry (Britain) 6-2 6-0 1924 Kathleen McKane (Britain) beat Wills (U.S.) 4-6 6-4 6-4 1923 Lenglen (France) beat McKane (Britain) 6-2 6-2 1922 Lenglen (France) beat Molla Mallory (U.S.) 6-2 6-0 Before 1922 the women's singles was decided on a challenge-round system with the previous year's winner automatically qualifying for the final (British unless stated): 1921 Lenglen (France) beat Elizabeth Ryan (U.S) 6-2 6-0 1920 Lenglen (France) beat Dorothea Chambers 6-3 6-0 1919 Lenglen (France) beat Chambers 10-8 4-6 9-7 1915-18 No competition 1914 Chambers beat Ethel Larcombe 7-5 6-4 1913* Chambers beat Winifred McNair 6-0 6-4 1912* Larcombe beat Charlotte Sterry 6-3 6-1 1911 Chambers beat Dora Boothby 6-0 6-0 1910 Chambers beat Boothby 6-2 6-2 1909* Boothby beat Agnes Morton 6-4 4-6 8-6 1908* Sterry beat Morton 6-4 6-4 1907 May Sutton (U.S.) beat Chambers 6-1 6-4 1906 Dorothea Douglass beat Sutton 6-3 9-7 1905 Sutton beat Douglass 6-3 6-4 1904 Douglass beat Sterry 6-0 6-3 1903* Douglass beat Thomson (Larcombe) 4-6 6-4 6-2 1902 Muriel Robb beat Sterry 7-5 6-1 1901 Sterry beat Blanche Hillyard 6-2 6-2 1900 Hillyard beat Charlotte Cooper 4-6 6-4 6-4 1899 Hillyard beat Cooper 6-2 6-3 1898* Cooper beat Louisa Martin 6-4 6-4 1897 Hillyard beat Cooper 5-7 7-5 6-2 1896 Cooper beat Alice Pickering 6-2 6-3 1895* Cooper beat Helen Jackson 7-5 8-6 1894* Hillyard beat Edith Austin 6-1 6-1 1893 Lottie Dod beat Hillyard 6-8 6-1 6-4 1892 Dod beat Hillyard 6-1 6-1 1891* Dod beat Hillyard 6-2 6-1 1890* Lena Rice beat May Jacks 6-4 6-1 1889* Hillyard beat Rice 4-6 8-6 6-4 1888 Dod beat Hillyard 6-3 6-3 1887 Dod beat Hillyard (Bingley) 6-2 6-0 1886 Bingley beat Maud Watson 6-3 6-3 1885 Watson beat Bingley 6-1 7-5 1884 Watson beat Lillian Watson 6-8 6-3 6-3 * denotes no challenge round. 