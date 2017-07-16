FACTBOX-Tennis-Marin Cilic v Roger Federer - player profiles

LONDON, July 16 (Reuters) - Here's a look at the form and previous records of Croatia's Marin Cilic and Swiss Roger Federer ahead of their meeting in the Wimbledon final on Sunday (prefix number denotes seeding):

7-Marin Cilic (Croatia)

The big-serving Croatian was taken to four sets by American Sam Querrey in the last round but held his nerve to reach his first Wimbledon final.

Cilic had an impressive build-up to the championships, reaching the final at the Queen's Club and the semi-finals at Den Bosch last month.

The 2014 U.S. Open champion is the first Croatian to appear in a Wimbledon singles final since Goran Ivanisevic triumphed in 2001. He is also looking to be the first from his country to win multiple grand slams.

3-Roger Federer (Switzerland)

The 35-year-old Swiss, who won the Australian Open earlier this year, has been in stellar form at Wimbledon where he is yet to lose a set this year.

Federer was rusty upon his return to the grass in Stuttgart but hit his stride in Halle, where he claimed his ninth title at the Wimbledon warm-up tournament without dropping a set.

The Swiss will become the most successful man in Wimbledon history if he can beat Cilic in Sunday's final and capture the Challenge Cup for an unprecedented eighth time. If he wins, Federer will be the oldest winner of the men's All England Club title in the professional era. (Compiled by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)