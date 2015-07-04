Tennis-Lucic-Baroni beats Radwanska for second time this year
March 25 Polish fifth seed Agnieszka Radwanska was the highest women's casualty at the Miami Open on Saturday, blown away for the second time this year by Croatian Mirjana Lucic-Baroni.
LONDON, July 4 A match between two missile-serving giants had the potential to go on for hours and hours but luckily for Marin Cilic he only needed 15 minutes and two games on Saturday to complete a 7-6(4) 6-7(6) 6-4 6-7(4) 12-10 win over John Isner.
With the Wimbledon third-round match suspended at 10-10 in the fifth set under gathering gloom on Friday, the duo who hold the distinction of winning the annual tournament's two longest matches returned to lock horns on a sun-drenched Court One.
But at five hours 31 minutes, Croatian Cilic's 2012 victory over Sam Querrey was akin to a 100 metre sprint when compared to Isner's feat of endurance in 2010.
The fifth set alone in that three-day epic against Nicolas Mahut lasted eight hours 11 minutes and ended 70-68 with the final time clocked at 11 hours five minutes.
But fears the Cilic-Isner encounter could be a reprise of the "never-ending match" never materialised on Saturday as the American surrendered his title hopes with a double fault on the U.S. Open champion's fifth match point.
It was a tame end to a contest that had featured 437 points, 159 winners and 72 aces.
And the duration of the match? A mere four hours 31 minutes. (Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Mark Meadows)
March 26 (Gracenote) - Results from the Miami Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Saturday 29-Juan Martin Del Potro (Argentina) beat Robin Haase (Netherlands) 6-2 6-4 4-Roger Federer (Switzerland) beat Frances Tiafoe (U.S.) 7-6(2) 6-3 16-Alexander Zverev (Germany) beat Lu Yen-Hsun (Taiwan) 6-0 6-3 18-John Isner (U.S.) beat Thomaz Bellucci (Brazil) 7-5 7-6(5) Malek Jaziri (Tunisia) beat 31-Feliciano Lopez (Spain) 6-3 4-6 6-3 Ad