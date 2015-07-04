LONDON, July 4 A match between two missile-serving giants had the potential to go on for hours and hours but luckily for Marin Cilic he only needed 15 minutes and two games on Saturday to complete a 7-6(4) 6-7(6) 6-4 6-7(4) 12-10 win over John Isner.

With the Wimbledon third-round match suspended at 10-10 in the fifth set under gathering gloom on Friday, the duo who hold the distinction of winning the annual tournament's two longest matches returned to lock horns on a sun-drenched Court One.

But at five hours 31 minutes, Croatian Cilic's 2012 victory over Sam Querrey was akin to a 100 metre sprint when compared to Isner's feat of endurance in 2010.

The fifth set alone in that three-day epic against Nicolas Mahut lasted eight hours 11 minutes and ended 70-68 with the final time clocked at 11 hours five minutes.

But fears the Cilic-Isner encounter could be a reprise of the "never-ending match" never materialised on Saturday as the American surrendered his title hopes with a double fault on the U.S. Open champion's fifth match point.

It was a tame end to a contest that had featured 437 points, 159 winners and 72 aces.

And the duration of the match? A mere four hours 31 minutes. (Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Mark Meadows)