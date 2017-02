LONDON, July 4 Croatian ninth seed Marin Cilic reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the third year running after an out-of-sorts Kei Nishikori quit midway through their fourth round showdown.

Nishikori was trailing 6-1 5-1 when he decided to follow the advice of his coach Michael Chang, who could be heard saying "Don't push it, it's not worth it."

The Japanese fifth seed, who had been given a pill by the trainer at the previous change of ends, then indicated he could no longer continue and shook hands with Cilic. (Reporting by Pritha Sarkar; Editing by Ken Ferris)