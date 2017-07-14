FACTBOX-Tennis-Marin Cilic v Sam Querrey - 2017 record

July 14 (Reuters) - A look at the 2017 records of Croatia's Marin Cilic and American Sam Querrey ahead of their semi-final match at Wimbledon on Friday (prefix number denotes seeding):

7-MARIN CILIC (record at ATP events and grand slams in 2017)

Wimbledon: beat Gilles Muller (Luxembourg) 3-6 7-6(6) 7-5 5-7 6-1 in the quarter-finals

Aegon Championships: lost to Feliciano Lopez (Spain) 4-6 7-6(2) 7-6(8) in the final

Den Bosch: lost to Ivo Karlovic (Croatia) 7-6(4) 5-7 7-6(2) in the semi-finals

French Open: lost to Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) 6-3 6-3 6-1 in the quarter-finals

Rome: lost to John Isner (U.S.) 7-6(3) 2-6 7-6(2) in the quarter-finals

Madrid: lost to Alexander Zverev (Germany) 6-7(3) 6-3 6-4 in the second round

Istanbul: beat Milos Raonic (Canada) 7-6(3) 6-3 in the final

Monte Carlo: lost to Albert Ramos-Vinolas (Spain) 6-2 6-7(5) 6-2 in the quarter-finals

Miami: lost to Jeremy Chardy (France) 6-4 2-6 6-3 in the second round

Indian Wells: lost to Taylor Fritz (U.S.) 4-6 7-5 6-4 in the second round

Acapulco: lost to Rafael Nadal (Spain) 6-1 6-2 in the semi-finals

Rotterdam: lost to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) 7-6(8) 7-6(5) in the quarter-finals

Montpellier: lost to Dustin Brown (Germany) 6-4 6-4 in the second round

Australian Open: lost to Daniel Evans (Britain) 3-6 7-5 6-3 6-3 in the second round

Chennai: lost to Jozef Kovalik (Slovakia) 7-6(5) 5-7 7-5 in the second round

24-SAM QUERREY (record at ATP events and grand slams in 2017)

Wimbledon: beat Andy Murray (Britain) 3-6 6-4 6-7(4) 6-1 6-1 in the quarter-finals

Eastbourne: lost to Daniil Medvedev (Russia) 6-3 7-5 in the first round

Aegon Championships: lost to Gilles Muller (Luxembourg) 6-4 7-6(5) in the quarter-finals

French Open: lost to Chung Hyeon (South Korea) 6-4 3-6 6-3 6-3 in the first round

Geneva: lost to Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) 4-6 7-5 6-2 in the quarter-finals

Rome: lost to Dominic Thiem (Austria) 3-6 6-3 7-6(7) in the third round

Houston: lost to Thomaz Bellucci (Brazil) 6-4 3-6 6-3 in the quarter-finals

Miami: lost to Roberto Bautista Agut (Spain) 3-6 6-2 6-3 in the third round

Indian Wells: lost to Donald Young (U.S.) 6-3 3-6 6-3 in the second round

Acapulco: beat Rafael Nadal (Spain) 6-3 7-6(3) in the final

Delray Beach: lost to Juan Martin del Potro (Argentina) 7-5 7-5 in the quarter-finals

Memphis: lost to Ryan Harrison (U.S.) 6-3 6-1 in the second round

Australian Open: lost to Andy Murray (Britain) 6-4 6-2 6-4 in the third round

Brisbane: lost to Diego Schwartzman 6-2 6-4 in the first round (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)