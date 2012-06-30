Tennis-Sock wins Delray Beach final in walkover as Raonic withdraws
Feb 26 Canadian world number four Milos Raonic pulled out of Sunday’s Delray Beach Open final in Florida, handing American Jack Sock the title by walkover.
LONDON, June 30 Match statistics from Marin Cilic's Wimbledon third round 7-6 6-4 6-7 6-7 17-15 victory over Sam Querrey on Saturday.
Cilic Querrey 1st serve percentage 61 63 Aces 14 23 Double faults 6 9 Unforced errors 58 52 Winning % on 1st Serve 104 of 138 = 75% 132 of 172 = 77% Winning % on 2nd Serve 56 of 88 = 64% 47 of 101 = 47% Winners 85 70 Break point conversions 5 of 16 = 31% 3 of 8 = 38% Net points won 50 of 70 = 71% 34 of 53 = 64% Total points won 254 245 Match duration Five hours 31 minutes (Editing by Toby Davis)
Feb 26 Canadian world number four Milos Raonic pulled out of Sunday’s Delray Beach Open final in Florida, handing American Jack Sock the title by walkover.
Feb 26 (Gracenote) - Result from the Delray Beach International Men's Singles Final on Sunday 3-Jack Sock (U.S.) beat 1-Milos Raonic (Canada) walkover
Feb 26 France's Jo-Wilfred Tsonga won his second title in succession by comfortably beating compatriot Lucas Pouille 6-4 6-4 in the Marseille Open final on Sunday.