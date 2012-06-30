LONDON, June 30 Match statistics from Marin Cilic's Wimbledon third round 7-6 6-4 6-7 6-7 17-15 victory over Sam Querrey on Saturday.

Cilic Querrey 1st serve percentage 61 63 Aces 14 23 Double faults 6 9 Unforced errors 58 52 Winning % on 1st Serve 104 of 138 = 75% 132 of 172 = 77% Winning % on 2nd Serve 56 of 88 = 64% 47 of 101 = 47% Winners 85 70 Break point conversions 5 of 16 = 31% 3 of 8 = 38% Net points won 50 of 70 = 71% 34 of 53 = 64% Total points won 254 245 Match duration Five hours 31 minutes (Editing by Toby Davis)