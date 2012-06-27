By Ossian Shine
LONDON, June 27 Rip up the rankings. Form is
temporary, class is permanent.
While the giggles are gone and the gymnast's genes less
evident, that hooked, looped, whipped, thumped forehand stole
the show at Wimbledon on Wednesday as Kim Clijsters, on her
valedictory tour, barged into the third round.
It was fitting that it should be a shoulder-height crunched
forehand which sealed her passage - the shot creating a sonic
boom amplified by the closed roof on centre court.
Clijsters is bouncing in the basement of the world's top 50
these days, but come grand slams her quality is at the fore, and
on a drizzly, overcast South-west London evening Andrea
Hlavackova was relegated to bit-part actress as the Clijsters
circus rolled on.
Her demeanour has been matured by marriage, motherhood and
the passing years, and it was a muted joy which heralded her 6-3
6-3 victory - a clenched fist and a determined nod rather than a
skip and giggle.
"Yeah, I was very happy with the way everything went today,"
the 29-year-old winner of four grand slam titles said.
"I felt it was another step upwards from my first match
against (Jelena) Jankovic. I was really focused once I got out
there and just really tried to be ready from the start."
Clijsters, a former semi-finalist here, has said she will
walk away from tennis after August's U.S. Open, and dominated
from the off on Centre Court.
She is too long in the tooth to get carried away, however.
"I was able to just keep my level up throughout that whole
match," she said flashing a smile, before switching to Flemish.
(Editing by Pritha Sarkar)