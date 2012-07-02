LONDON, July 4 Kim Clijsters waved goodbye to
Wimbledon on Monday after she was thrashed 6-1 6-1 by German
eighth seed Angelique Kerber at a windswept and chilly All
England Club on Monday.
The Belgian, who will be retiring for a second time after
this year's U.S. Open, looked like a pale shadow of the player
who has won four major titles. She struggled to get her serve
into gear and committed a string of unforced errors.
Kerber was in sparkling form and totally dominated the
exchanges against crowd favourite Clijsters, who was suffering
from an abdominal injury in the leadup to Wimbledon.
Clijsters survived two match points at 5-0 down in the
second set but it was a last throw of the dice against the
fiercely determined Kerber who served out for victory.
At least one German player is guaranteed a place in the
semi-finals after Kerber booked a last-eight date with
compatriot Sabine Lisicki.
(Reporting by Paul Majendie, editing by Pritha Sarkar)