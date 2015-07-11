LONDON, July 11 There was a lot of rooting for the underdog during top seed Serena Williams's Wimbledon final against Garbine Muguruza of Spain and though there was never much doubt who would win the fans were just thrilled to be there.

Williams's straight sets victory over 21-year-old Muguruza brought the American a fourth straight grand slam title and 21 in all, one behind the modern benchmark set by Germany's Steffi Graf, as she completed the 'Serena Slam'.

The moment did not go unappreciated by the huge crowd watching a giant screen on Henman Hill and inside Centre Court.

"She will be a legend in the future, when people look back in 20 years' time they'll see her as being one of the legends of the game," said Lee Allen, 37, a biochemist from Reading, England, who watched the match on the big screen.

But if Williams was the legend, then why were so many people on the Hill and in the Centre Court crowd cheering every time Muguruza managed to temporarily stave off defeat?

"We have a tradition of rooting for the underdog," Allen said. "People want to see a good competitive game... so it's not anything against Serena, they just want a good game."

But Gavin Mkandla, 45, a sports representative from South Africa, was not so sure Serena, and her sister Venus who tumbled out of the tournament after losing to her younger sibling, were properly appreciated by the Wimbledon crowds.

Mkandla said he had understood the strong support for Briton Heather Watson when she pushed Williams to the limit in an epic third-round battle last week that saw the American lose her first set of the championship.

But he noted that when Swiss Roger Federer defeated Briton Andy Murray in the men's semi-finals on Friday, the crowd was fairly evenly divided, which is not always the case at Wimbledon when the Williams sisters play.

THE GREATEST

"There's not enough respect for these two, for Serena and Venus," Mkandla said. "Serena is up there with the greatest of all time in any sport... so let's just respect them for the benefit of the sport and put our politics aside."

One of the reasons why the Wimbledon crowds like Federer, who faces top seed and defending champions Novak Djokovic in Sunday's final, but blow hot and cold on the Williams sisters, could be a matter of style and personality.

"I think that Roger is a bit more understated in his own brilliance and I think that endears him to the Brits," said Alex Ehmann, who works in communications in London.

And Serena? "She's very out there, but she's a very talented player," he said.

The women's final produced the result almost everyone had expected, with Williams winning 6-4 6-4, but that did not dampen the spirits even of people who had spent 133 pounds ($206.48) for Centre Court seats for a match that ended in two sets.

"I would have preferred it if I'd had tickets to the men's final tomorrow, or if it went to three sets," said Damian McFadden, who lives in Wimbledon and had seats in Centre Court.

"But it's fantastic, it's a sunny day and you can't ask for more -- there's not many of them in London."

($1 = 0.6441 pounds) (Editing by Ken Ferris)