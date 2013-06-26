LONDON, June 26 Rafa Nadal's conqueror Steve Darcis withdrew from Wimbledon on Wednesday with a shoulder injury, organisers said.

The Belgian, ranked 135 in the world, stunned Spain's twice former champion Nadal in the first round on Monday and had been due to take on Poland's Lukasz Kubot in the second round. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Ken Ferris)