By Mitch Phillips

LONDON, July 7 Andy Murray had Britain on tenterhooks on Sunday in a nerve- shredding 13-minute final game of the Wimbledon final before winning it to beat Serbia's Novak Djokovic 6-4 7-5 6-4.

Here is a point-by-point guide to the remarkable decisive game in which Murray earned and lost three championship points and Djokovic squandered three break points before the Scot triumphed to end Britain's 77-year wait for a Wimbledon men's singles champion.

* Having brilliantly broken for a 5-4 lead Murray looks calm and collected as he lines up to serve the most important game of his life.

* Djokovic sends his backhand opening return beyond the baseline: 15-0.

* After netting his first serve Murray gets into a rally and after running down yet another ill-advised Djokovic drop shot he steers home a forehand winner: 30-0.

* Djokovic sends a service return long and suddenly Wimbledon is in dream land - three championship points for a British player: 40-0.

* A tense 12-shot rally ends with a crisp Djokovic volley: 40-15.

* Murray's tentative second serve comes flying back past him before he can react: 40-30.

* Another missed first serve and a long backhand means the lead has gone. More groans all round. Deuce.

* Murray looks tight and nets a forehand as the Serb top seed walks back to his mark with a wry smile. Advantage Djokovic.

* Murray responds with a big serve: Deuce.

* Djokovic plays another drop shot, this one catches the tape and crawls agonisingly over the net to drop dead and elicit a huge groan from the Centre Court crowd: Advantage Djokovic.

* A brilliant angled cross-court forehand by Murray brings it back to Deuce.

* Djokovic conjures up another unfeasible angle to flick another winner and bring up his third break point: Advantage Djokovic.

* Murray confidently dispatches a volley winner. Deuce.

* Another long rally, with rising oohs and ahs from the edgy crowd, ends with Djokovic netting a volley to give Murray a fourth championship point and lift the hordes on Henman Hill to their feet. Advantage Murray.

* No mistakes from Murray this time as he keeps the ball in play and Djokovic nets a backhand to give the Briton victory.