LONDON, June 27 Giant Argentine Juan Martin Del Potro moved sure-footedly into the third round of Wimbledon with a ruthlessly impressive straight-sets Centre Court win over American-turned Canadian Jesse Levine on Thursday.

The 6ft 6ins (198m) eighth seed, seeking a second grand slam title after his 2009 U.S. Open success, won 6-2 7-6(7) 6-3 with a display of crushing power but also athletic balance on the lush grass that caused so many problems on Wednesday.

Left-handed outsider Levine was nervously blown away in the opening set, rallied briefly in an entertaining slug-fest of a second but had no answers in the third as he was overwhelmed by Del Potro's weight of shot.

The big Argentine remains on course for a semi-final meeting with number one seed Novak Djokovic, whom he beat on the Wimbledon grass to win a bronze medal at the London Olympics 11 months ago. (Editing by Ken Ferris)