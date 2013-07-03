LONDON, July 3 Argentine Juan Martin del Potro recovered from a horrible first-game fall to overpower David Ferrer 6-2 6-4 7-6(5) and reach the Wimbledon semi-finals for the first time on Wednesday.

The towering eighth seed looked on the verge of pulling out when he injured his already-bandaged left knee after skidding on the fifth point and needing lengthy treatment.

He continued, however, and produced a barrage of baseline bombs to leave fourth seed Ferrer floundering.

Striking his sledgehammer forehand with effortless power, Del Potro broke twice to win the first set and clinched the second after Ferrer cracked at 4-4.

The Spaniard looked weary from the effort of reaching his second consecutive Wimbledon quarter-final on top of getting to the French Open final but battled hard in the third.

Former U.S. Open champion Del Potro proved invincible, though, and wrapped up an outstanding victory with a crunching forehand winner after two hours 16 minutes. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)