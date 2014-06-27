LONDON, June 27 Number 11 seed Grigor Dimitrov battled back superbly to beat Ukrainian Alexandr Dolgopolov 6-7 (3) 6-4 2-6 6-4 6-1 in the third round of Wimbledon on Friday.

The Bulgarian, who claimed his fourth career title and his first on grass at the prestigious Queen's Club event in London earlier this month, needed every ounce of effort to down the dangerous Dolgopolov.

After losing the first set on a tiebreak, Dimitrov rallied in the second but his opponent, who has never gone past the third round at Wimbledon, produced a crunching forehand to seal the third.

The 23-year-old Dimitrov levelled in the fourth set before Dolgopolov capitulated in the fifth as the Bulgarian reeled off six straight games.

He next plays Argentine Leonardo Mayer in the last 16.