LONDON, July 12 Statistics from Serbian top seed Novak Djokovic's 7-6(1) 6-7(10) 6-4 6-3 victory over Swiss second seed Roger Federer in the Wimbledon final on Sunday. Djokovic Federer Aces 13 14 Double Faults 1 3 First serves in 95/145 (66%) 94/141 (67%) First serve points won 70/95 (74%) 70/94 (74%) Second serve points won 30/50 (60%) 23/47 (49%) Net points won 20/34 (59%) 42/58 (72%) Break points won 4/10 1/7 Receiving points won 48/141 (34%) 45/145 (31%) Winners 46 58 Unforced errors 16 35 Total points won 148 138 Match duration Two hours 56 minutes (Compiled by Toby Davis, editing by Ken Ferris)