LONDON, June 25 Top seed Novak Djokovic proved rock solid as he cruised past Germany's Florian Mayer 6-3 7-5 6-4 to reach the second round of Wimbledon on Tuesday.

The Serb broke 34th-ranked Mayer's opening service game and never looked troubled on Centre Court, wrapping up victory by swiping away a winning forehand.

Djokovic was back in action for the first time since losing a semi-final epic against Rafa Nadal at the French Open and looked sharp on the lush grass.

His next opponent will be an American in the form of either qualifier Bobby Reynolds or wildcard Steve Johnson. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Ken Ferris)