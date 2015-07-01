LONDON, July 1 A strangely lethargic Novak Djokovic outclassed Finland's Jarkko Nieminen 6-4 6-2 6-3 to move safely into the Wimbledon third round on Wednesday.

The world number one and top seed dropped serve in the opening game of the match and appeared distracted in a performance littered with loose serves and uncharacteristic errors.

Serb Djokovic was still far too good for 33-year-old world number 92 Nieminen who was playing in his final Wimbledon.

The defending champion broke in the sixth game of the third set and completed victory when Nieminen sent a forehand wide.

Djokovic will play Australian Bernard Tomic, the 27th seed, in the last 32.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Pritha Sarkar)